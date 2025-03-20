Where and when to find the Macao International Parade outreach events

Satellite events of the Macao International Parade are underway, with almost 1,800 participating artists from 15 countries and regions bringing mini-parades and performances to districts around the city over the next two days. The parade itself, with the theme of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration,” takes place on Sunday.

Today there’ll be flash mob shows at Wynn Palace, where “Wynn’s Enchanting Lake View Night” will be staged on the resort’s Performance Lake. A statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) says the event will deliver “unexpected surprises” along with “stilt comedy, bubble shows and other fantastic performances”.

“Fantasy Stage Adventure” takes place at 2 pm tomorrow at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort, boasting four international groups in ethnic costumes. It will be followed by the Venetian Macao’s “Creative Odyssey: A Fourfold Artventure,” with carnival dances, stilt acrobatics and unicyclists at 4 pm.

The Community Arts Carnival is also set to take place tomorrow, from 3 pm to 5 pm, at downtown’s Rotunda de Carlos da Maia. Local groups including the Macao Percussion Association, Comuna de Pedra and Association of Parents of People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau will “jointly present inclusive art,” noted IC.

They will be joined by foreign performance arts groups, namely the Gipsy Marionettist from Bosnia and Herzegovina; Morocco’s Tizwit-International Bee Dance Group; and three troupes from Portugal – Artfusion, Teatro Só and Porbatuka.

More information about these activities and the parade itself can be found here.