A ballet-inspired extravaganza will take up residence at the Grand Lisboa Palace

Casino operator SJM has teamed up with the Hong Kong Ballet to put on its first residency show – a ballet-inspired production to be staged at the Grand Lisboa Palace – according to a casting call put out by the Hong Kong Ballet last week.

The Adventures of Alice is reportedly set to debut in April, choreographed by the Hong Kong Ballet’s artistic director, Septime Webre. The Hong Kong ballet already has a production called ALICE (in Wonderland) scheduled to open in Singapore next month after performances in Hong Kong, mainland China and the US.

The casting call says that producers are now seeking female and male dancers “proficient in classical and contemporary ballet” for “a production designed to enchant audiences of all ages.” Auditions have been scheduled at the Macao Conservatory School of Dance on 11 January, and at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts on 12 January.

According to a press release from SJM, the Adventures of Alice will be an immersive experience featuring “a lively parade, whimsical performances, and interactive workshops.”

SJM will not be the first concessionaire to have a residency running in 2025. MGM launched its inaugural residency theatre performance, Macau 2049, in December.

Earlier last year, during his election campaign, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said he believed that Macao’s casino-resorts should stage more such shows as a way to diversify the SAR’s tourism offerings and help it transform into a “city of performing arts.”