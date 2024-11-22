Light Up Macao to brighten up the city from early December

The illumination festival Light Up Macao will be held from 7 December to 28 February, and will feature installations by domestic and international artists, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Under the theme of “symphony of time and space,” the event will cover six districts on the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane and consist of 6 flagship installations, 4 art installations, 12 light installations, 9 interactive installations and 3 projections at 23 locations.

The installations will be illuminated and open to the public from 7 pm to 10 pm during the event period, the MGTO says.

The projections – or “mapping shows,” during which lighting designs are projected onto a large surface such as a building – will be staged at the Macao Science Center and at Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa (the façade of Cozinha Pinocchio Taipa). Displays will be held every 30 minutes from 7 pm to 9:30 pm every night throughout the event period.

Between 8 pm and 9 pm on every Saturday during the festival, pop-up events – in the form of performances and workshops – will take place at various locations. Games and other workshops will also be held as part of “Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho,” during which the Travessa do Armazém Velho and its vicinity will be embellished with elaborate illuminations.

For more information, visit the Light Up Macao website.