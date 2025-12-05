Light up Macao 2025 to illuminate three districts from Saturday

Light up Macao 2025 kicks off 6 December with 28 installations across Nam Van, the Northern District and ZAPE. Running nightly until 11 January, the programme is expected to encourage “community tourism” and strengthen the city’s nighttime economy, according to its organiser, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Themed “Lightscape Horizon,” the event features district-specific routes, a new 3D mapping show at the Macao Grand Prix Museum, weekend carnivals and free shuttle bus services linking all three zones.

Nam Van’s “Starlight Route” was inspired by Maritime Silk Road, constellations and artificial intelligence (AI), while the Northern District’s “Light Paradise” installations draw from Macao’s World Heritage architecture and Sino-Portuguese traditions.

ZAPE is set to host “Dazzling Party” – a night-time carnival serving up coffee and local delicacies from Fridays to Sundays and on designated festive days. It’s designed to promote Macao’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

A new illuminated projection will be beamed onto the façade of the Macao Grand Prix Museum as part of Light up Macao 2025. The six-minute display, running every 15 minutes between 6 pm and 10 pm daily, will showcase Macao’s cultural history as an “epic journey across time and space,” MGTO noted.

Two free shuttle routes will be operating each weekend and on festive days: one from the central district’s Luso International Bank to ZAPE, and another linking all three event districts in a circular route. Services will run from 5 pm to 10 pm, with departures about every 30 minutes.

The event will also feature workshops, flash activities, social-media check-in spots and additional community events, including the ZAPE Christmas Wonderland, Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho and the Northern Winter Market.

MGTO said it worked closely with government departments, community groups and neighbourhood associations to address concerns related to people flow, safety and noise control. The bureau pledged adherence to environmental noise regulations and will conduct on-site patrols and light-intensity checks during the event.

More information can be found on the Light Up Macao website.