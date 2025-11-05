Donnie Yen will serve as the Golden Singa Awards’ jury president 

Hong Kong martial arts star Donnie Yen is set to serve as the jury president of the inaugural Golden Singa Awards, which will be held in Singapore’s Capitol Theatre on 1 December.

Scheduled during the Singapore Media Festival, the Golden Singa Awards celebrate the best in Chinese-language cinema, with prizes spanning 17 different categories, including Best Feature Film and Best Director.

According to the award’s organiser, NoonTalkMedia, Yen will be joined by eight other jury members who have also contributed to Chinese and Asian cinema as industry professionals. They include Joe Cheung, Li Shao Hong, Bill Lui Cho Hung, Teddy Zee, Anita Yuen, Hao Lei, We Te-Sheng and Vincent Fang.

The nine jury members will be responsible for judging the more than 20 nominated films, which will be unveiled in the middle of this month.

Of the jury members, NoonTalkMedia CEO Dasmond Koh said that “their collective depth of experience brings credibility and discernment to the judging process and sets a clear benchmark for the standards we aspire to uphold.”

Koh also mentioned the “strong response to the first edition,” highlighting that more than 50 films had been submitted for nomination.

“The overall quality [of these submissions] reflects the determination among filmmakers to elevate standards and advance the artistry of Chinese-language film,” he said.

Regarding his hope for the Golden Singa Awards, Koh told Macao News earlier this year that his goal is to establish a regional event that is on par with other major ceremonies such as the Golden Rooster and the Golden Horse Awards.

In terms of how he would judge the success of the awards, Koh said it would be determined based on three factors – the submission, the jury panel and the attendees.