Grammy-nominated R&B singer Giveon announces Hong Kong show for 2026 Asia tour

Seven-time Grammy-nominated American R&B singer Giveon will perform for the first time in Hong Kong as part of his “Dear Beloved, The Tour” on Saturday 31 January 2026 at Tides.

Ticket sales for HSBC cardholders started today from 12 pm to 11:59 pm. Meanwhile, LiveNation members can access a presale on Tuesday 25 November from 12 pm to 11:59 pm.

General public tickets go on sale from Wednesday 26 November at 12 pm via www.ticketflap.com.

Tickets are all standing and start from HK$899. Standing zones are only for those aged 12 or above with a minimum height of 140 cm.

The tour marks Giveon’s first return to Asia since his highly successful 2023 “Give or Take” tour.

Promoting his 2025 album Beloved, the tour promises the signature soulful emotion and poetic storytelling that define his music, which includes the global hit “Heartbreak Anniversary,” a track with over a billion streams worldwide.