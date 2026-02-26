The Foshan Strawberry Music Festival kicks off in March

The 2026 Foshan Strawberry Music Festival will take place from 28 to 29 March, with popular acts including acclaimed Hong Kong singer and actress Miriam Yeung, Hong Kong American singer-songwriter Justin Lo Ting Wei and Chinese singers Chen Chusheng and Mao Buyi.

Marking the fourth edition of Foshan Strawberry Music Festival, this year’s event introduces three stages for the first time. Alongside the Strawberry Stage and Love Stage, the new Planet Stage debuts with upgraded line-ups and sound systems.

The lineup on 28 March primarily features bands, while solo singers shine on 29 March, offering familiar voices alongside fresh faces and returning favourites.

Justin Lo, Chinese actor and singer Zeng Shunxi, and rising Hong Kong Cantopop star Gigi Yim will make their Strawberry debuts. On 29 March, they will be joined by Hong Kong musicians Miriam Yeung, Eman Lam, and Agatha Kong Hoi-Ka (stage name AGA) for a Cantonese music showcase.

[See more: Indie forever: Chris B’s lifelong devotion to Hong Kong’s live music scene]

That same day, there will be a special TVB segment on the Planet Stage featuring theme songs from classic Hong Kong dramas, which will be presented by TVB host Jinny Ng and Hong Kong singer Felix Lam.

Tickets go on sale at 1 pm on 3 March, with prices ranging from 269 to 998 yuan. Official ticketing platforms include Damai, Maoyan, Showstart, Ctrip and more.

The Strawberry Music Festival is an outdoor music festival established in 2009 by the Chinese music label Modern Sky, and showcases diverse musical genres such as rock, folk, rap, and electronic music across China.