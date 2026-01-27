The world’s biggest inflatable house arrives in Hong Kong for Lunar New Year

Certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest inflatable bounce party, the Big Bounce returns to the Great Lawn at West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong, from 6 to 22 February.

The festival is headlined by the “World’s Biggest Bounce House,” a 16,000 sq ft, 12m-tall giant packed with slides, ball pits, and basketball hoops, energised by a live DJ.

Adventurers can also tackle “The Giant,” an inflatable obstacle course stretching over 150 metres, or enjoy the sports battles of “Sport Slam” and space-themed bouncy attractions as well.

There are also daily bubble parties, special anime cosplay days, and exclusive nighttime events. These include family-friendly “After Dark” sessions for younger guests and a 18+ Cantopop bounce party.

Tickets for the 17-day spectacle are on sale now. A 90-minute session, which includes dedicated time in the record-breaking bounce house and unlimited access to other attractions, are priced at HK$179 for under-18s and HK$199 for adults.

The Big Bounce World Tour made its first Hong Kong appearance during the Christmas period in 2024, and attracted over 76,000 visitors.