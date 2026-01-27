Menu
The world’s biggest inflatable house arrives in Hong Kong for Lunar New Year

Certified by Guinness World Records, the World’s Biggest bounce house is 16,000 sq ft and 12m-tall and comes to Hong Kong for the Lunar New Year period
  • The Big Bounce event also features Hong Kong’s longest inflatable obstacle course, stretching for over 150 metres

27 Jan 2026
Daily bubble parties, special anime cosplay days, and exclusive nighttime events will also take place at The Big Bounce – Photo courtesy of Discover Hong Kong

27 Jan 2026

Certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest inflatable bounce party, the Big Bounce returns to the Great Lawn at West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong, from 6 to 22 February.

The festival is headlined by the “World’s Biggest Bounce House,” a 16,000 sq ft, 12m-tall giant packed with slides, ball pits, and basketball hoops, energised by a live DJ. 

Adventurers can also tackle “The Giant,” an inflatable obstacle course stretching over 150 metres, or enjoy the sports battles of “Sport Slam” and space-themed bouncy attractions as well.

[See more: Here are the best movies to watch this Lunar New Year]

There are also daily bubble parties, special anime cosplay days, and exclusive nighttime events. These include family-friendly “After Dark” sessions for younger guests and a 18+ Cantopop bounce party.

Tickets for the 17-day spectacle are on sale now. A 90-minute session, which includes dedicated time in the record-breaking bounce house and unlimited access to other attractions, are priced at HK$179 for under-18s and HK$199 for adults.

The Big Bounce World Tour made its first Hong Kong appearance during the Christmas period in 2024, and attracted over 76,000 visitors.

