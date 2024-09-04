Menu
Menu
Entertainment

Saturday’s firework displays have been postponed because of the weather

The approach of Severe Tropical Storm Yagi has forced the postponement of the opening displays of the 32nd Macau International Fireworks Display Contest
  • Organisers say they will closely monitor weather reports and inform the public of any other changes as soon as possible

04 Sep 2024
The postponed shows were due to be staged by teams from Russia and France – Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

04 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 04 Sep 2024, 8:24 am

Fireworks displays due to be held on 7 September as part of the 32nd Macau International Fireworks Display Contest will be postponed, organisers say.

The decision was made in light of deteriorating weather and air quality conditions with the approach of Severe Tropical Storm Yagi.

In a statement, the Macao Government Tourism Office said that it would closely monitor weather forecasts and “assess the weather’s real-time impact on safety and the contest schedule.”

[See more: ​​Dates announced for the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest]

It added that any adjustments to the event would be announced to the public as soon as possible.
The postponed displays were due to be staged by pyrotechnic teams from Russia and France. The next displays are scheduled for 14 September, with teams from Thailand and Canada participating.

At 8 am, Severe Tropical Storm Yagi was estimated to be about 560 kilometres southeast of Macao and meteorologists say that it is likely the typhoon signal will be raised from no. 1 to no. 3 after midnight tonight.

