Typhoon latest:  Forecasters will issue the no. 8 typhoon signal tonight

The typhoon signal no. 3 currently in force in Macao will be replaced by the no. 8 signal between 8 pm and 11 pm tonight, meteorologists warn.

The advice comes as Super Typhoon Yagi moves closer to Macao. At 3 pm, it was estimated to be about 360 kilometres south-southeast of the territory.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) says that the storm is continuing to intensify as it moves toward Hainan and the Leizhou Peninsula, where it is forecast to make landfall late tomorrow or early on Saturday morning.

Wind speed at Yagi’s centre is currently reaching 205 kilometres per hour and the SMG says winds in Macao will strengthen appreciably today, with thunderstorms becoming frequent.

The storm will pass within 300 kilometres of Macao tomorrow, and meteorologists advise that “the wind force in Macao is expected to rapidly increase at that time, with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms.”

Meanwhile, a blue storm surge warning was issued at 11am. The warning means that flooding of up to 50 centimetres above road level can occur in low lying areas such as Porto Interior. The SMG advises that there is a “medium” chance of a yellow storm surge warning – indicating flooding of up to a metre in depth – being issued later.

As Yagi approaches, members of the public are advised to complete storm preparations, clear drains, check the stability of windows and doors, secure vessels, pay close attention to weather bulletins and adjust outdoor activities accordingly.

Motorists are advised that winds may be strong over Macao’s bridges and motorcyclists are asked to use the motor cycle lane on Sai Van Bridge when travelling between Macao and Taipa.