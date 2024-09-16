Macao’s international fireworks got off to a ‘spectacular’ start

The 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest kicked off on Saturday, after being postponed by a week due to Super Typhoon Yagi. Its opening night saw Canadian and Thai pyrotechnical companies take the stage, with contestants from Russia and France making the most of their chances to wow the city on Sunday.

The five-week event includes a total of ten “spectacular shows” in the lead up to and during the National Day Holiday in October, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The next two 18-minute shows have been scheduled for 21 September, when Spain and the Philippines will display their fiery talents. Mainland China and Italy have their turns on 1 October (National Day), then Japan and Portugal wind things up on 6 October.

This year’s contest is being held in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s handover to China. Several teams are “incorporating the theme of both anniversaries into their shows,” said the MGTO.

[See more: An official website has been launched for the SAR’s 25th anniversary celebrations]

The tourism office has recommended “five best vantage points” for the displays, which take place between 9 pm and 9:40 pm every show evening: The Anim’Arte leisure centre at Nam Van Lake; the area from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to the waterfront leisure area around the Kun Iam Statue on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen; Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental); the waterfront of Macao Science Center; and Avenida do Oceano da Taipa.

The dazzling displays are also being broadcast live on TDM’s Ou Mun, Entertainment TV and Ou Mun-Macau TV channels, as well as on the public broadcaster’s online platforms.

Macao’s annual Fireworks Carnival is also taking place each show night between 5 pm and 11 pm outside the Macao Science Center, featuring food stalls, performances, game booths, hanfu (traditional costume) experiences and more.