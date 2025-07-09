Macao Orchestra closes the season with South Korean pianist Kun-Woo Paik

The Macao Orchestra will wrap up its 2024 to 2025 season with a high-profile performance led by music director Lio Kuokman and featuring the South Korean piano virtuoso Kun-Woo Paik, according to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

The 90-minute concert, including an intermission, will take place at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 27 July at 8 pm.

Paik, a decorated pianist who has performed with top orchestras around the world, will play Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor. The programme also includes Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, closing the season with a mix of late Romantic and Impressionist works.

Paik made his orchestral debut at age 10 and has since earned international recognition for both live performances and recordings. He was named a Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government in 2000.

Tickets are priced at 400, 300, 250 and 180 patacas and are available via the Macao Ticketing Network.

The Macao Orchestra is also performing a unique film-in-concert experience this Saturday, helmed by Australian conductor Vanessa Scammell. Seven Worlds, One Planet will start at 8 pm, at Broadway Macau, and features footage from the acclaimed BBC series Seven Worlds, One Planet accompanied by the music of renowned composers Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea.