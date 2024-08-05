hush! Beach Concerts seeks local bands and artists

The organiser of Hac Sa beach’s annual music festival is calling for local bands, musicians and the curators of art installations to participate in this year’s hush! event, scheduled for the second weekend of November (9-10 November).

Described by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) as a “multi-stage exhilarating music marathon”, hush! Beach Concerts 2024 will also feature gastronomy bazaars, water-sports, a children’s play area and music workshops.

Musicians interested in playing at the festival should note that at least half their set-list must be original compositions, unless they’re performing in the ‘hush! Kids’ category. The other three categories were listed as ‘Hot Wave’, ‘Upbeat Power’, ‘Music Chill’ (IC did not elaborate further, aside from requesting that songs be “mainly pop music”).

IC announced that it would introduce an art installation segment to this year’s festival, “in order to explore the diversity of pop music activities”. These would be erected on Hac Sa’s shore and in a nearby forested area.

Anyone interested in contributing music or art to the festival has until 15 August to submit their proposal to IC. Regulations for the hush! Beach Concerts 2024 can be found here (in Chinese only), while more information will be made available on IC’s website.