Macao Orchestra to merge symphony with circus on Valentine’s Day

The Macao Orchestra is set to stage a special Valentine’s Day concert with touring circus troupe Cirque de la Symphonie at Broadway Theatre, the Cultural Affairs Bureau has announced.

Cirque de la Symphonie – Melodies of Movies will feature classic works spanning several centuries, including pieces drawn from ballet, opera and Hollywood film scores.

As the orchestra plays, Cirque de la Symphonie artists from around the world will synchronise their aerial feats, acrobatics, magic shows, mime, dance and clowning antics to the music, according to the bureau.

An international ensemble known for pairing classical music with large-scale circus acts, Cirque de la Symphonie counts Olympic medalists and world-record holders among its members. It has performed with more than 100 symphony orchestras worldwide.

The Valentine’s Day concert will start at 8 pm on 14 February and run for about 90 minutes, including an interval. It is part of the Macao Orchestra’s 2025-26 season, and title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Tickets are available via the Macau Ticketing Network, priced between 150 and 300 patacas.