New local musical Operation Oops! to premiere in Macao on 31 January

A new, locally developed musical will premiere in Macao on 31 January, marking the latest production under the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026 programme.

Operation Oops! will run for three performances through 2 February at the Small Auditorium of the Macao Cultural Centre. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Macao playwright Lawrence Lei I Leong, the musical is a collaboration between local and regional artists.

The cast will be led by Jordan Cheng, a Macao performer who received the Best Actor award at the 31st Hong Kong Drama Awards, while local Florence Cheong handled the choreography.

The production’s score was composed by Hong Kong’s Leon Ko, a Golden Horse Award winner, with direction by Fong Chun Kit of the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre.

The story follows a group of misfits pushed to extremes by rising housing prices, who devise a desperately absurd plan that results in a series of comic mishaps.

Tickets went on sale yesterday via Enjoy Macao Ticketing, Damai and Maoyan, with various price categories and discount offers available. Further details can be found at www.icm.gov.mo.