The Macao Orchestra has announced its new season programme

The Macao Orchestra has revealed what audiences can expect across its new season, which opened 6 September with acclaimed Korean violinist Inmo Yang performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto under the baton of music director and principal conductor Lio Kuokman.

The current programme is built around the theme “Forward,” according to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC). It will see the orchestra perform timeless masterpieces while also exploring cross-disciplinary collaborations blurring the boundaries between genres and cultures.

Portuguese Fado diva Mariza, for instance, will headline the New Year Concert, while Valentine’s Day will be celebrated with a circus-inspired performance mixing opera, dance and film scores.

A number of internationally renowned soloists are set to appear in Macao over the coming months. Violinists Akiko Suwanai (Japan) and Svetlin Roussev (Bulgaria) will return to perform Mozart’s complete violin concertos across three concerts, while conductor and violinist Julian Rachlin (Lithuania) will lead the orchestra in Mozart’s late symphonic concertos and Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony – in which he’ll be joined by Canadian violist Sarah McElravy.

German cellist Daniel Müller-Schott will also bring Elgar’s Cello Concerto to the stage, and Japan’s 14-year-old violin prodigy Himari will make her Macao debut with Sibelius’ Violin Concerto.

Bach’s St John Passion will be performed ahead of Easter, and Children’s Day will feature a film symphony concert designed for families. Another highlight will be Starry Symphony, a collaboration with the US Grammy- and Emmy-winning trio Time for Three, known for blending classical, folk and pop influences.

The season will close with celebrated Polish pianist Rafał Blechacz performing Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Nurturing young talent remains central to the orchestra’s mission, IC noted. A concert titled The Future of Classical Music will pair local students with professional musicians in joint performances, while Flourishing Arts will feature winners from the Macao Young Musicians Competition. In addition, the winner of the Singapore International Violin Competition has been invited to perform with the Macao Orchestra.

Tickets for the 2025 to 2026 season are now available through the Macao Ticketing Network. Discounts of up to 50 percent are on offer for students, seniors and group bookings, with early bird offers running until 30 September. Full programme details are available here.