Andrea Bocelli is performing in Macao next month 

Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, is set to return to Macao after almost nine years, with a new concert at the Galaxy Arena on 29 March at 8 pm. According to Galaxy Macau, the show will give fans across Asia the “rare opportunity” to see the renowned artist sing “a unique setlist.”

The date for the sale of tickets has not been announced yet, although Galaxy Macau said they would “be available soon” and that updates would be available on its website.

Bocelli’s last performance in Macao was on 22 August 2016, as part of Wynn Palace’s opening ceremony. During the event, he performed with Cuban soprano Maria Aleida and Hong Kong singer Coco Lee.

Best known for his unique mix of Italian folk, classical and pop music, Bocelli has sold over 90 million albums during his three-decade-long career, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Lang Lang and Lady Gaga.

The Italian tenor’s talents have been recognised with six Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe, a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and seven Classical BRITs.

The singer has also had the privilege of performing for many high-profile figures, including three popes and a number of world leaders, among them four US presidents.