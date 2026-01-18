Two Macao-based chefs have been chosen for a UN-backed sustainability programme

Two chefs working in Macao have been selected for a United Nations (UN)-supported project focused on sustainability in the global food system, marking the city’s first representation in the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s Young Chefs Programme, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced.

Daniel Chio Ka Kin, 30, of Galaxy Macau and Safa Rodas, 33, of City of Dreams Macau were selected by the World Food Forum (WFF), which coordinates the FAO initiative. Only 10 chefs were chosen worldwide following an international application and screening process.

The programme is designed to train early-career chefs in how to “play a leading role in transforming agrifood systems through culinary practices in their communities,” MGTO said. Participants will take part in a series of online masterclasses led by FAO specialists and partner organisations, covering topics including nutrition, food safety and food policy advocacy.

Each participant will also be matched with an international mentor from the World Association of Chefs’ Societies and will be required to develop a project in their local community. These projects are intended to promote sustainable consumption, strengthen food security and support biodiversity through culinary practice.

The chefs are expected to present the outcomes of their work at the WFF’s flagship event in October 2026, providing exposure to policymakers, industry leaders and international organisations.

Their selection reflects the city’s ongoing efforts as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, according to MGTO’s statement. The office also highlighted events such as Sustainable Gastronomy Day and the International Cities of Gastronomy Fest as ways for local talent to “exchange, learn, and collaborate.”