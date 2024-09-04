Asia’s number one bartender Lorenzo Antinori kicks off RBHK

Restaurant Bar & Cafe Hong Kong (RBHK) kicked off yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with over 400 exhibitors showcasing products and technology across ten sectors in the food service and hospitality business.

A major highlight on the first day of the three-day event was a cocktail demonstration by Lorenzo Antinori, co-owner of Hong Kong’s Bar Leone, which recently debuted on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list at the number one spot.

During his presentation, Antinori emphasised the importance of using powerful storytelling to succeed in the bar industry, adding that “creating an offering that’s unique, approachable and affordable” is key in establishing a destination bar that people would travel to go to.

Also on day one, executive director of Green Hospitality, Lucia Loposova, moderated a panel discussion on Combating Food Waste in Hong Kong as part of RBHK’s newly introduced Natural and Organic Academy. The panel featured women at the forefront of non-profit organisations and businesses dedicated to reducing food waste. According to Loposova, 3,600 tons of food is thrown away every day in Hong Kong.

Experts discussed strategies for optimising processes, platforms, and logistics systems to help businesses and NGOs reach the highest number of food-insecure individuals, repurpose surplus, and sell discounted ingredients and meals to sustainably minded, price-sensitive consumers.

During the panel, chief executive director and founder of food-saving app Chomp, Carla Martinesi, said that one of the main challenges in their mission to rescue food is to convince businesses that listing their food surplus on the app won’t harm their image. “On the contrary, acknowledging food surplus and addressing it will actually have a positive impact on a brand’s image, and also help them achieve their sustainable development goals,” explained the young entrepreneur.

The trade show continues today and tomorrow, featuring four wine, spirits, beer and bar award presentations, including Wine Luxe International Awards, in addition to panel discussions, masterclasses, and more.

Macao News is an official Macao media partner of Restaurant Bar & Cafe Hong Kong.