In-N-Out Burger is holding a pop-up event in Macao this afternoon

American fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is hosting a “special promotional event” in Macao today, according to a post on the company’s website.

“For those who have not yet experienced In-N-Out,” the post says, “be sure to come and check us out at this special promotional event.”

The pop-up will take place between 11 am to 3 pm this afternoon at M2 Kitchen on the third floor of the Ocean Mall at Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida. Customers are advised that limited quantities are available.

In-N-Out says it will be serving its “Double-Double,” “Animal Style” and “Protein Style” burgers. The Double-Double packs a whopping 610 calories in a single serving, 300 of which come from the 34 grams of fat in each burger.

A single-patty Animal Style burger, which features an extra helping of sauce among other ingredients, contains 480 calories and 27 grams of fat, but it is often served in a double-patty 670-calorie variation pioneered by the chain’s late boss Robert Lang.

Often touted as a healthier option, the Protein Style burger replaces the bun with a lettuce-leaf wrap and contains 240 calories and 17 grams of fat in a single-patty serving.