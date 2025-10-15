Chef António Neves Coelho, stalwart of Portuguese cuisine in Macao, dies at 77

Renowned Portuguese chef António Neves Coelho, one of the most respected figures in Portuguese and Macanese gastronomy, has died at 77.

Best known for founding the António restaurant in Taipa Village, Coelho helped shape Macao’s dining culture over nearly three decades. He was most recently involved with Angela’s Café & Lounge at Hotel Lisboeta, which confirmed that he “passed away peacefully.”

Born in Portugal, Coelho first arrived in Macao in 1970 during his military service and returned in 1997 to join the city’s restaurant scene. He later became head chef at the Macau Military Club and Espaço Lisboa in Coloane before opening António in 2007 – a Michelin-mentioned landmark of Portuguese cuisine.

Throughout his career, he remained devoted to culinary authenticity. His contributions earned him the Macao SAR Tourism Merit Medal in 2013 and the Portuguese Communities Merit Medal in 2015. He was also a maître rotisseur of the Association Mondiale de la Gastronomie and a member of several culinary guilds in Macao.

Friends and colleagues described him as a mentor and ambassador for Portuguese cuisine. “His death is a great loss for the region,” Ana Maria Manhão Sou of Belos Tempos told Oregiõs.

A wake will be held on 18 October from 4 pm to 9 pm, with mass at 8 pm, at the Diocesan Mortuary on Avenida do Almirante Lacerda. A memorial mass will follow the next morning at 9:30 am.