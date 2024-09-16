Sam Hou Fai’s journey to Macao’s top job moves to the next stage

Macao’s Electoral Affairs Commission is currently reviewing Sam Hou Fai’s eligibility to run in Macao’s upcoming election, following his nomination as the sole candidate for what will be a one-horse race. Sam secured 386 nominations from the 400-member CE Election Committee.

According to the Government Information Bureau, 11 people asked for nomination forms to stand as candidates. Of them, six individuals applied to the Electoral Affairs Commission for the contact details of all members of the election committee. (Anyone standing in the election must seek the endorsement of at least 66 committee members.)

However, Sam was the only person to formally submit a nomination form, along with the required promise to uphold Macao’s mini constitution, known as the Basic Law, and pledge of allegiance to the central government in accordance with the new national security law. He is now Macao’s presumptive CE-elect.

The president of the Electoral Affairs Commission, Song Man Lei, told media on Friday that Sam’s details had also been forwarded to Macao’s Committee for Safeguarding National Security to assess his suitability to serve as the SAR’s next leader.

Sam’s eligibility could be announced as early as this Friday, GCS said. If vetted, the 62-year-old former judge will have the opportunity to present his political platform to the election committee on 28 September, the first day of the election’s official campaigning period. That would be accompanied by a question-and-answer session with committee members, which will be broadcast live on TV and online platforms from the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

The election itself takes place on 13 October. Only members of the CE Election Committee are able to vote in the election.