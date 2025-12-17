Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai briefs President Xi Jinping on the SAR government’s work

President Xi Jinping has voiced the central government’s approval of the work carried out by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai and the Macao government over the past year.

He made the remarks yesterday after Sam met him at the Zhongnanhai compound in Beijing and delivered a summary of the work of the SAR administration. President Xi praised the civil service reforms carried out in Macao, and the SAR’s contribution to the ongoing development of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

President Xi added that Macao should continue to align itself with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, advance the SAR’s economic diversification programme, and refine its integration into the overall national development strategy.

Also present at the meeting were Premier Li Qiang and the central government’s top official on Macao and Hong Kong affairs Xia Baolong.

Sam also spoke about his administration’s plans for the coming year.

In his 2026 policy address, delivered last month, Sam listed welfare measures, continued administrative reform and further GBA integration as key priorities. Another 2026 priority will be national security legislation, including work on anti-terrorism and anti-money laundering.