Sam Hou Fai urged to address business closures and Macao’s ‘complacent’ mindset 

Macao chief executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai has been holding meetings with various local organisations to gather their suggestions for issues to be tackled in his upcoming 2025 policy address.

According to a government statement, Sam met with representatives of the Macau Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) Association yesterday at Government Headquarters, where issues concerning the struggles facing local businesses were deliberated.

The head of the association, Stanley Au Chong-kit, told Sam he hoped the current government would build a “fair, reasonable and encouraging” investment environment. “The most urgent issue is business closure,” Au told local media following the meeting. “Another major problem is Macao’s continued economic slowdown. Our society has become too passive and complacent.”

Au also advised Sam’s administration to encourage SMEs to make better use of information technology and AI, so as to boost their capacity and make better use of human resources.

Raising the quality of technical and vocational education in Macao’s tertiary institutions was also suggested, along with the formulation of measures that will continue to create employment opportunities for local residents.

[See more: Sam Hou Fai makes a scathing critique of Macao’s reliance on casinos]

According to Au, Sam said he would address the concerns raised and highlighted the importance of SMEs as a driver of Macao’s economy.

Sam also held discussions with the Macao-based members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) yesterday concerning Macao’s ageing population, youth education, urban renewal and economic diversification.

Ho Ion Sang, one of the participants, urged the government to reassess and review the city’s population policy and to refer to the incentives implemented in China and elsewhere, including extending the duration of paid maternal leave and paternity leave, as well as introducing better housing and family policies.

Meanwhile, CCPPC National Committee member, Zhang Zongzhen, suggested the establishment of a vocational training school in Hengqin, so as to cultivate talent on the mainland island, and provide momentum for Macao’s economic diversification.

No date has been set for when Sam will deliver his 2025 policy address. Legislative Assembly President Kou Hoi in, however, mentioned early this month that he anticipates the submission of the address to the Legislative Assembly to be imminent.