Macao Legislative Assembly election: preliminary results revealed

Macao’s Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election has announced the preliminary results for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election’s direct and indirect ballots. The announcement followed the completion of the vote count at 00:50am.

In the direct election, 175,272 ballots were cast, representing a voter turnout of 53.35 percent.

The preliminary results for the direct election are as follows:

Associação dos Cidadãos Unidos de Macau: 29,459 votes

Nova Esperança: 43,361 votes

União Promotora Para O Progresso: 21,745 votes

União de Macau-Guangdong: 21,461 votes

União Para O Desenvolvimento: 27,431 votes

Aliança de Bom Lar: 18,751 votes

For the indirect election, 6,645 representatives of legal-person voters participated, resulting in a voting percentage of 88.12 percent. The preliminary outcomes for the indirect election by sector are:

Industrial, Commercial and Financial Sector: União dos Interesses Empresariais de Macau: 1,021 votes

Labour Sector: União das Associações de Trabalhadores: 578 votes Comissão Conjunta da Candidatura das Associações de Empregados: 484 votes

Professional Sector: União dos Interesses de Profissionais de Macau: 720 votes

Social Services and Educational Sector: Associação de Promoção do Serviço Social e Educação: 1,969 votes

Culture and Sport Sector: União Cultural e Desportiva do Sol Nascente: 1,648 votes