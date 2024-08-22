Menu
Diplomats based in Hong Kong ‘need Beijing’s permission’ to visit Macao

According to a letter sighted by Hong Kong media, consular officials should seek ‘prior consent’ from central authorities for work trips outside the city
  • Requests must give full details of trips and be submitted 10 days in advance, the report says

22 Aug 2024
Diplomats based in Hong Kong 'need Beijing's permission' to visit Macao
Diplomats based in Hong Kong ‘need Beijing’s permission’ to visit Macao
Consular officials now need to apply 10 days in advance for permission to visit Macao, a report says – Photo by justit

22 Aug 2024

UPDATED: 22 Aug 2024, 8:43 am

The central government has told Hong Kong-based foreign consular officials they should seek Beijing’s approval before travelling to Macao or Guangdong province for work, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reports

The request came via a letter from the Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong, and was dated 1 August, says HKFP. The letter stated that foreign consular officials in Hong Kong needing to perform official duties “outside their consular districts” should obtain “prior consent” at least 10 days in advance.

HKFP did not clarify how the new rule impacted consulates based in Hong Kong that explicitly oversaw Macao, too. These include the US Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau and the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Hong Kong and Macao.

[See more: The SAR government issues a strong rebuff to the latest EU report on Macao]

One senior staffer told the outlet that foreign consular officials travelling to the mainland had needed to apply for Chinese work visas, a process that took several days. However, they had previously been able to enter Macao simply with their diplomatic passports or a Consular Corps Identity Card issued by the Hong Kong government. 

Under the directive, consulates would reportedly need to send a note to the Chinese authorities explaining the reason behind any official trips, who would be involved, which venues they planned to visit and when, along with other details.

HKFP said it had obtained a copy of the letter and verified its authenticity with three different consulates.

UPDATED: 22 Aug 2024, 8:43 am

