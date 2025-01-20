Civil servants told to implement President Xi’s vision for Macao

Senior civil servants in Macao have been exhorted by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai to fully implement the vision for Macao laid down by President Xi Jinping during his visit to the territory last month.

The injunctions were made at a series of seven symposiums held from 8 to 17 January, during which attendees studied speeches made by the president.

According to the Government Information Bureau (known by its Portuguese abbreviation GCS), the gatherings were attended by more than 500 management-level civil servants from departments and entities under the Chief Executive, the five Secretariats, the Commission Against Corruption, and the Commission of Audit.

[See more: Macao’s new government pledges to fulfill President Xi’s wish list]

During his visit, President Xi made a number of speeches that Sam described as “profound and insightful.”

In the addresses, the president asked the local administration to help strengthen national security, implement administrative reform, improve people’s livelihoods, diversify the economy, lift Macao’s global profile, and play a bigger role in national development and the development of the Greater Bay Area.

GCS said Sam “stressed the importance of adherence to the spirit of President Xi’s series of important speeches and instructions” while “taking into account the practical situation of Macao.”