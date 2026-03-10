Timor-Leste hopes ‘world-class’ manganese find will attract global investors

State-owned mining company Murak Rai Timor (MTR) is currently evaluating international market interest in a substantial new manganese deposit situated in Timor-Leste. The find is in Lautém, the country’s easternmost region and one of its thirteen municipalities, bordering the Banda Sea.

Exploration findings have suggested that the reserve may be of ‘world-class’ quality, the Timor-Leste News Agency reports. MTR is conducting the exploration in partnership with the Australian mining firm, Estrella Resources, across three exploration blocks in the Lautém area. Initial figures estimate that the manganese reserves stand at approximately 30,000 tonnes.

According to José Gonçalves, chairman of MTR’s board of directors, the current stage of the project is focused on market assessment. The goal is to determine the manganese’s quality and secure feedback from prospective international buyers.

Some of the manganese has already been extracted and is being prepared for potential shipping to buyers or refineries. These samples will be key to establishing the mineral’s commercial value and overall market acceptance.

“Based on that information, we will be able to decide the next steps, including whether to proceed with pre-feasibility and feasibility studies before making a final decision on developing the project,” Gonçalves said.

China and India are among the nations that have shown interest in testing the Timor-Leste manganese, although no export contracts have been completed yet. Gonçalves confirmed that the plan is to send samples to two or three different countries to obtain responses from various markets.

He noted, “Our plan is to carry out these shipments within this year, as we do not want the ore to remain in storage for too long.”

The partnership between MTR and Estrella Resources to conduct preliminary mineral exploration, specifically for manganese in Lautém, began with an agreement signed in 2024.