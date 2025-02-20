Sam Hou Fai reaffirms Macao’s role as a bridge to lusophone countries

The current Macao government is committed to supporting the work of Forum Macao, the Macao-based platform that aims to facilitate Sino-Lusophone exchanges, and is also looking to further strengthen the city’s role as a “precise liaison” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. That’s according to Macao chief executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai, who was speaking at Forum Macao’s Lunar New Year reception yesterday.

According to a local media report, the leader said that the territory would “adopt a more open and inclusive stance” and “strengthen two-way opening up, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries.”

Sam, who is fluent in Portuguese, also pointed out his administration would implement the Strategic Plan for Economic and Trade Cooperation (2024-2027) of the 6th Ministerial Conference of Forum Macao, while further developing sino-lusophone cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, investment and industry.

To illustrate the significance of the relationship, Sam stated that trade between China and lusophone nations had grown to around US$225.18 billion last year, an increase of almost 2 percent over 2023 figures.

Ji Xiangzheng, the secretary-general of Forum Macao, also spoke at the reception. He pointed out that Forum Macao was now in its 22nd year and that the six economic and trade cooperation action plans that were signed during last year’s ministerial conference were a major boost in terms of facilitating Sino-Lusophone ties.

The remarks made by Sam and Ji fall in line with comments made by President Xi Jinping during his visit to Macao last December, when Xi stressed the city’s role in facilitating sino-lusophone exchange. The president also highlighted Macao’s use of Chinese and Portuguese as official languages and its long history as a conduit between Chinese and Western cultures.