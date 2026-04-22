President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique pivots to investment on state visit to China

President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China on Tuesday. The occasion marked the Mozambican leader’s inaugural state visit to China, timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The primary purpose of the visit was to signal a significant shift in focus toward increased financial investment and enhanced commercial collaboration, reports Portuguese business news outlet O Economico. President Chapo outlined Mozambique’s ambition to enter a “new stage of economic cooperation.”

Although the connection between Maputo and Beijing has historically been strong politically, the Mozambican government is now seeking to convert this established foundation into real economic benefits. The desired outcomes include greater capital flows, the advancement of domestic industry, and improved integration into global supply chains.

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The government has already identified specific sectors it wishes to prioritise for Chinese investment. These include natural resources, energy, agriculture, technology, and manufacturing. Furthermore, the mining industry – covering lithium, gold, graphite, and heavy mineral sands – along with oil and gas, have been specifically highlighted as crucial for achieving structural change within the economy.

Speaking at a business meeting in Qinghai the previous week, President Chapo indicated that Mozambique’s intention is to actively secure firm investment commitments. He cited recent business forums, including one held in Hunan province, as evidence of increasing commercial interest from Chinese enterprises.

Beyond direct financing, the president stressed that the transfer of technology would form a cornerstone of future cooperation. This is aimed at boosting Mozambique’s local production capabilities and supporting its wider industrialisation goals.