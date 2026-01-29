Embraer and Adani partner on Indian manufacturing facility

A new strategic partnership has expanded manufacturing by Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer to the world’s third-largest air transport market.

Embraer and India’s Adani Defence & Aerospace announced the partnership in a joint statement published on Tuesday. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to develop an integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India, a win-win that expands the Brazilian plane maker’s presence in India and marks Adani’s entry into commercial aviation manufacturing.

The planned manufacturing facility, along supporting operations including development of supply chain, aftermarket services and pilot training, aims to tap into India’s travel boom, reports Reuters.

Embraer estimates that India will need at least 500 small commercial jets with 80-146 seats over the next two decades to meet demand. Air passenger traffic in the country hit 174 million in 2024, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), nearly triple the 2020 pandemic low of 63 million.

India is now the third-largest transport market in the world, behind only the US and China.

“Regional aviation is the backbone of economic expansion,” Jeet Adani, director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said in the statement. “With air connectivity across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the need for an indigenous regional aviation ecosystem has become critical.”

Embraer, the world’s third-largest plane maker after Airbus and Boeing, specialises in regional jets well-suited to meet India’s needs. Embraer already has nearly 50 jets across 11 different models in operation in India, and plans to showcase its most popular commercial jets, the E195-E2 and E175, at this week’s Wings India 2026.

“India is a pivotal market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani’s strong industrial capabilities,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The joint statement did not disclose financial details, the location of the manufacturing facility or the models that will be built there.