Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer ends 2025 on a high note

Brazilian planemaker Embraer delivered 244 aircraft in 2025, buoyed by a strong showing in the final quarter of the year, according to a company press release.

The fourth quarter saw 91 jets delivered, accounting for 37 percent of aircraft produced by Embraer in 2025. Deliveries of commercial aircraft like the popular E195-E2 model, Embraer’s largest currently in production, outpaced both the previous quarter (20) and fourth quarter 2024 (31). Executive jet deliveries similarly outpaced both benchmarks, totalling 53 compared to 41 in the previous quarter and 44 in fourth quarter 2024.

The remaining six deliveries came from the defense and security business, which delivered two KC-390 Millennium, a multi-mission military transport aircraft, and four A-29 Super Tucano. While small compared to the other businesses, the defense and security figure for the fourth quarter of 2025 is double what Embraer delivered in all of 2024 for this category.

Such strong performance across the board contributed to an 18-percent increase in total deliveries compared to 2024. Defense and security deliveries (11) soared over 266 percent, thanks to the delivery of eight A-29 Super Tucano. Embraer announced in November that the turboprop aircraft, favoured for its rugged and durable design, would be retooled to counter the growing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Executive aviation, comprising both light and midsize jets, saw 155 deliveries made in 2025, up over 19 percent from the previous years. The Phenom 300, offering a host of best-in-class features like speed and range, accounted for nearly half of executive jets delivered for the year at 72. Such a strong showing enabled it to retain the title of the world’s best-selling, most-delivered light jet for the thirteenth consecutive year, according to data released by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).

Commercial aviation saw the most modest growth, up 6.8 percent to 78 total deliveries in 2025, putting it toward the low end of the guidance range (77-85). The E175 (34) and E195-E2 (38) accounted for the bulk of deliveries, with just six E190-E2 aircraft delivered last year.