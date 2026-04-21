The government of Mozambique has urged the public to rationalise the consumption of fuel, according to a local media report.

Ahead of a potential price rise in May, officials suggested that citizens should use public transport and consider remote working. They said the looming price adjustment was necessary to reflect the high costs of fuel at the time of purchase, a cost driven by ongoing instability in the Middle East.

While stressing that fuel stocks remain available nationwide, the government appealed to operators to manage their supplies responsibly to safeguard public interest. Authorities cautioned the nation to prepare for a “new normal” defined by the volatility of the global market.

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Long queues have formed at petrol stations as drivers hoard fuel. In the cities of Maputo and Matola, some outlets have temporarily shut down, while others are operating under police supervision, a situation that has now spread to other provinces.

Some retailers have independently imposed limits on the amount of fuel sold per vehicle.

To address gaps in the distribution chain, the National Directorate of Hydrocarbons and Fuels has begun inspections of fuel stocks and sales records. The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has also implemented emergency measures aimed at speeding up resupply and restoring market stability.