Mozambique’s flag carrier LAM acquires two Embraer 190s

Mozambican flag carrier LAM has welcomed the arrivals of two Embraer 190s, a small but critical step in the ongoing restructuring of the beleaguered airline, reports Mozambican news agency AIM.

The two Brazilian-made 100-seat aircraft arrived in the country Saturday night, purchased for US$25 million. “This is a small step for LAM, but it’s a giant leap for the country. These are two aircraft owned by LAM, not leased,” Agostinho Langa, chair of Mozambique’s public ports and railways company CFM, an LAM shareholder, emphasised at a Maputo press conference.

Having previously flown in the Netherlands, both aircraft are certified to a European standard, “in perfect condition and have had all maintenance done,” Langa explained. While they arrived in operational condition, time constraints mean they do not yet sport LAM’s distinct livery. Langa said they expect that they will be painted at the beginning of next month, before entering commercial operation.

Langa acknowledged that this purchase, while important, falls short of the goal to secure five to six aircraft by the end of the year. He did note that the fleet will be reinforced with “one more Airbus” in the coming days to meet demand during the holiday season.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, LAM currently operates six aircraft, five of which are leased. The other is a Bombardier Q400 acquired in August – the first purchase in 18 years. A few months earlier, in April, President Daniel Chapo alleged attempts to acquire aircraft had been sabotaged by LAM staff who earned commissions from leasing planes.

The government decided to re-structure LAM, which had been found to be “financially and technically bankrupt,” spending more than it brought in while failing to maintain the fleet properly. New management was appointed in May and CFM, alongside fellow public companies HCB and EMOSE, entered as shareholders.

Minister of Transport and Logistics João Matlombe praised the shareholders at the press conference this week for managing to “resurrect the company,” ensuring predictability and stabilising sales volumes and expenses. “For the first time, sales are exceeding expenses,” he highlighted, while acknowledging that accumulated liabilities continue to weigh on LAM.

The restructuring process will continue throughout 2026 and 2027, the board reiterated, promising additional measures to make the company sustainable and competitive.