Brazil is poised to grant visa-free travel to Chinese nationals

Brazil moves forward with a plan to waive visa requirements for Chinese citizens, with a formal announcement of the change is expected soon, reports Travel and Tour World.

The change would mirror China’s decision last January to grant 30-day, visa free access to Brazilians and help the South American giant capitalise on its growing popularity with Chinese travellers. Brazil saw a nearly 80-percent increase in Chinese visitors in 2024 and their numbers continued to trend upward in 2025.

Lowering the barrier for entry would make Brazil more appealing to Chinese travellers at a time when the country is working to enhance its position as an international travel destination.

As the Chinese middle class expands and international travel becomes more accessible, Brazil hopes to draw in more of this lucrative market with a coordinated strategy focused on connectivity, promotion and tailored visitor experiences.

While a visa-free scheme offers ease of entry, the significant infrastructure investments made by Brazil in recent years also promise ease of movement. International airports in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are being upgraded, and airlines are studying the possibility of more frequent flights connecting to Guangzhou and Beijing. Within Brazil, improved connectivity to key tourist destinations is making it easier than ever to explore the sprawling country.

The list of potential destinations in Brazil is long, a diverse array of cultural, historical and nature-based delights highlighted in new global marketing campaigns. One of the most popular destinations for Chinese travellers is Rio de Janeiro, famous for its golden beaches and vibrant nightlife.

Natural wonders like the Amazon Rainforest, Pantanal wetlands and Iguazu Falls, the world’s largest waterfall system, also offer unique experiences for those seeking adventure in nature while gems like Salvador de Bahia offer a window into the country’s rich history.Brazil is also working to offer more services tailored to Chinese travellers, like the creation of a Mandarin version of the Brazil Travel Specialist platform to support Chinese travel agents. Local hospitality associations are also encouraging hotels to invest in Mandarin-speaking staff and mobile-payment solutions popular in China.