Brazil reinstates visa requirements for US, Canada, and Australia

Beginning this Thursday, Brazil will reimpose visa requirements for individuals traveling from the United States, Canada, and Australia. This action reverses a six-year period during which citizens of these nations could enter Brazil without a visa.

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry stated that Brazil was requiring visas because these countries continue to mandate visa applications from Brazilian citizens.

Official statements from the ministry clarified that Brazil does not unilaterally grant visa waivers. They further noted that discussions are currently in progress to establish agreements for reciprocal visa-free travel.

Celso Sabino, Brazil’s tourism minister, as reported by the state-run Agencia Brasil, indicated that efforts are ongoing to persuade the United States to eliminate its visa requirement for Brazilians, which would then allow Brazil to reciprocate.

Data from Embratur, the Brazilian tourism promotion agency, shows that Brazil welcomed 728,537 visitors from the United States, 96,540 from Canada, and 52,888 from Australia in 2024.

As of Thursday, travelers from these three countries arriving in Brazil by air, land, or sea will be required to apply for an electronic visa through the official eVisa portal. The e-visa will cost $80.90 and permit a stay of up to 90 days within Brazil.

