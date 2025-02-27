Brazil expects 53 million revellers and a huge spending boost for its annual carnival

Over 50 million people are expected to enjoy this year’s Brazilian Carnival, generating over 12 billion reais (US$1.2 billion) in revenue, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Tourism.

Carnival officially kicks off today, the main celebrations falling between 28 February and 4 March, although some events and blocos (street parties) have already begun and will continue through to Ash Wednesday on 5 March. The Ministry of Tourism expects 53 million people to join in the festivities this year, up 8 percent from last year, leading to a 2.1-percent increase in revenues.

If Carnival generates the expected 12 billion reais, it will be the most profitable iteration since 2015. Nearly 287,000 international tourists are expected to arrive in Brazil by 8 March, although much of the audience comes from inside Brazil itself, as domestic revellers make their way to cities in the northeast and southeast for their incredible Carnival celebrations.

Carnival has a nearly 400-year history in Brazil, having been introduced in 1641, and has grown into a major part of Brazilian culture. Today’s Carnival is a celebration of Brazil’s rich multicultural heritage, with the samba school parades highlighting historical and social issues through a captivating mix of elaborate costumes, massive floats, vivacious dancers and sultry music.

Brazil’s two most populous cities, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, are expected to see the biggest crowds this year. Rio de Janeiro, the face of Brazilian Carnival on the international stage, is expected to attract 8 million revellers and generate around $5.5 billion reais. Hundreds of blocos – up 32 from last year to 482 total – are sure to keep the party going throughout the city.

São Paulo, already recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest street carnival, is expected to see a record-breaking audience of 16 million people, enjoying 767 blocos and 860 parades.

Authorities in the neighbouring state of Minas Gerais meanwhile expect to see over 13 million visitors, a 10-percent increase over last year, generating over 3 billion reais in revenue. Fortaleza, in the northeastern state of Ceará, is estimating a crowd of 184,000 people, a 13-percent increase over last year.

The nearby state of Bahia expects 3.5 million visitors and an estimated 7 billion reais in revenue, with the capital Salvador accounting for 850,000 tourists and 1.8 billion reais, up 63 percent from 2024. But it’s Maranhão that dominates the northeast, with 4 million travellers expected, while neighbouring Pernambuco expects to exceed its previous total of 2.3 million visitors.