Angola seeks Japan as ‘key partner’ for economic transformation

Luanda is seeking to make Japan a pivotal ally in its ongoing economic reform programme, designed to enhance the business climate and widen its financial base. The sentiment was voiced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António, during discussions in Luanda with his visiting Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, last Friday.

According to the Portuguese news agency Lusa, António extended an invitation to Japan’s public and private sectors to consider Angola “beyond the energy sector,” citing “enormous opportunities” in areas such as agribusiness, the blue economy, tourism, renewable energy, and digitalisation.

The minister also suggested that Japanese technology, when combined with Angola’s natural resource potential and strategic position, could “transform our region.”

[See more: Angola commits to significant solar expansion in national power programme]

The Angolan government is actively encouraging the use of Japanese technology across its infrastructure and energy initiatives, Lusa said. For its part, Japan is aiming to reinforce its supply chains by fostering stronger relationships with resource-rich African economies, a move that reflects a wider strategic shift towards the continent to secure vital resources.

The collaboration offers Angola another source of financing, technical expertise, and industrial capability required for economic diversification. It also creates concrete investment opportunities in areas including oil, mining, and infrastructure.

Angolan data cited by Lusa indicates that bilateral trade between the nations reached approximately $200 million in 2024. Up to fiscal year 2023, Tokyo has also provided loans totalling 23.6 billion yen (around $160 million), grants of 43.5 billion yen (approximately $250 million), and technical assistance valued at 8.5 billion yen (about $49 million).