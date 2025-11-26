Donald Trump says he plans to visit China next April

US President Donald Trump says he will travel to China in April after what he described as a “very good” phone call with President Xi Jinping on Monday, with both sides signalling efforts to stabilise relations after months of tension, according to multiple media reports.

The two leaders reportedly discussed trade, the war in Ukraine, fentanyl trafficking and Taiwan. Xi called on both countries to “keep up the momentum” and pursue ties based on “equality, respect and mutual benefit” during the phone call, according to state media.

Afterwards, in a post on Truth Social, Trump described China-US relations as “extremely strong.” He also said he had accepted Xi’s invitation to visit China in April 2026, and that he expected a reciprocal state visit to the US later in the year.

The phone call saw Xi and Trump agree on the success of their meeting in South Korea last month, which led to a reduction in tariffs for Chinese imports to the US and a pause on Beijing’s plan to tighten its control over crucial rare earths.

“Since then, the China-US relationship has generally maintained a steady and positive trajectory, and this is welcomed by the two countries and the broader international community,” Xi was quoted as saying.

The call came amid growing friction between China and Japan, after Tokyo warned that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response. While Trump’s posts didn’t mention Taiwan, state media said Trump had “[stressed] that the US understands how important the Taiwan question is to China.”