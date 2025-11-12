Thai King’s first state visit to China marks deepening ties between Asian neighbours

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn will arrive in Beijing today for a historic state visit signalling efforts to deepen relations between the two Asian nations, Reuters reports. The trip is his first major foreign engagement since taking the throne in 2016.

King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during the trip, which Thai officials described as a reflection of “the deep-rooted friendship and mutual understanding shared between Thailand and China at all levels.”

While no new agreements are expected, the trip’s symbolism is significant: it’s the first time a reigning Thai monarch has made an official state visit to China. Despite invitations, the late King Bhumibol never set foot in the country during his seven decades on the throne.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, King Vajiralongkorn’s Beijing mission “fully demonstrates the great importance that the two sides attach to growing bilateral relations.” Further underscoring its significance, the trip is taking place just weeks after the king’s mother’s death.

China is Thailand’s largest trading partner and a key tourism source, with bilateral trade reaching around US$134 billion in 2024 – a 6.1 percent year-on-year increase. Many Thai families also have Chinese roots.

Former Thai foreign minister Tej Bunnag, who has served as ambassador to Beijing, cautioned that while maintaining strong ties with China was essential, Thailand must also safeguard its autonomy.

“China is a big country and they look at things at a global level,” he noted. “We are a small country in Southeast Asia and we have to maintain a balance in our foreign relations.”