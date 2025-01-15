China is wooing Taylor Swift and the economic windfall she brings

US pop-star Taylor Swift is reportedly in preliminary talks with Shanghai’s culture and tourism bureau about performing a concert in the city in 2025, the South China Morning Post reports.

“As for whether it will ultimately happen, it depends on the market and the attractiveness of our city,” the bureau’s head, Zhang Qi, told Shanghai media earlier this week. “However, we are optimistic and think that there may be hope for this year.”

The development is part of the mainland’s drive to attract international stars with the aim of encouraging some much-needed spending. Last year, advisors to the Shanghai government described artists like Swift as “walking GDP” due to their performances’ sizable impact on local economies.

[See more: You can now enrol in a Taylor Swift university course in the Philippines]

Those same advisors are now urging government departments in the mainland to get rid of the red tape posing logistical challenges to visiting international stars. The process currently involves navigating a labyrinth of regulations that can make performing in China seem like too much of a challenge.

The advantages of having Swift visit Shanghai make it worthwhile to court her, however. The singer’s record-breaking Eras tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024 and incorporated shows across five continents, made news the world over for its money-spinning ability – taking into account concert-goers’ spending on hotels, dining, souvenirs, transport and other expenses.

Forbes has reported that Swift’s eight shows in London added about US$380 million to the local economy, for example, while her four Tokyo dates generated about US$228 million for Japan and about US$163 million for the country’s capital alone.