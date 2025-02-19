The Macao girl injured in the Taichung blast has a higher chance of survival: report 

The two-year-old Macao girl who suffered traumatic head injuries following last Thursday’s department store explosion in the Taiwanese city of Taichung now has an improved chance of survival, according to China Times.

The Taiwanese media outlet cited reports from yesterday that indicate the girl’s intracranial pressure had shown signs of dropping, following the conclusion of her current phase of hypothermic treatment.

Hospital officials also told China Times that the toddler’s vital signs were more stable and noted that her chances of survival would increase greatly as long as she passes a 7-day critical period following surgery last week.

Six other members of her family were caught up in the blast last week. They were walking past the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store when a 12th floor explosion showered concrete and debris onto the street below.

The girl’s 56-year old grandfather was immediately killed, while her 58-year old grandmother was later declared dead upon being sent to the Cheng Ching Hospital.

Media reports note that the grandfather was a retired member of the Macao police, while the grandmother had worked for Hotel Fortuna for 20 years.

Two other family members, including the child’s 85-year old great-grandmother and her 24-year old uncle – a member of Macao’s Police Tactical Intervention Unit – sustained injuries, resulting in their hospitalisation.

In the aftermath of the explosion, a Taiwanese man in his fifties, who was later identified by the surname Tsai, drove the girl and her mother to the closest hospital, Cheng Ching Hospital.

The severity of the child’s condition later resulted in her being transferred to the intensive care unit of the China Medical University Hospital.

Following the incident, members of the Macao Red Cross and the Macao government’s tourism crisis assistance team were dispatched to support the family.

Authorities are currently still investigating the cause of the tragedy, which killed 4 people in total and injured another 39. A gas explosion from the food court renovation is thought to be the likely reason.