Planners set ‘Digital China’ agenda as data reforms take centre stage in 2026

China’s National Data Administration (NDA) will prioritise developing a unified national data market this year, under a broader “Digital China” framework, national media reports. The pledge follows last year’s rollout of a number of digital economy pilot zones, intended to help nurture the emerging data elements market.

At a conference late last month, the NDA said it would step up reforms aimed at smoothing data circulation and allocation with the aim of improving the country’s economic and social development.

The move would entail formulating and implementing a “Digital China” plan to integrate data-driven technological and industrial innovation.

China’s total data output reached 41.06 zettabytes in 2024, up 25 percent year-on-year, while the core digital economy accounted for about 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). When full-year 2025 figures are in, the nation’s data elements market alone is projected to stand at 198.9 billion yuan ($27.7 billion).

Alongside boosting its own sector growth, Beijing is seeking to play a greater role in shaping international rules for the digital economy. The NDA said it was working to expand cooperation in areas such as data governance, digital trade and technical standards.

Academics and industry experts have warned, however, that the next phase of development will hinge less on data volume and more on institutional reform. They point to the need for clearer data rights, workable pricing mechanisms and credible valuation systems to support a functioning data market.