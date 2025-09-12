NASA bars Chinese nationals from its space programs amid a new ‘space race’

NASA has barred Chinese nationals from participating in its space programmes, according to multiple media outlets. As of 5 September, those who had been working for the agency found themselves barred from its IT systems as well as both in-person and virtual meetings.

The Chinese embassy in Washington on Wednesday called the move “discriminatory.”

“China has consistently and firmly opposed the US’s generalisation of the concept of national security,” said an embassy spokesperson. “Science and technology issues should not be politicised.”

Previously, Chinese nationals with a valid US visa and without affiliations to Chinese government institutions could work at the agency as contractors, students, or scientists.

“The US has completely politicized science and technology, yet it has forgotten the essence that science and technology know no national boundaries,” Song Zhongping, a Chinese aerospace expert, told the Global Times.

According to the Times, the US crewed lunar landing program has been repeatedly delayed as a result of chaotic project management, coupled with frequent management and safety issues with companies such as Boeing. Song told the paper that US’ increasingly restrictive moves in the field reflected Washington’s growing anxiety over its space programme.