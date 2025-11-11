Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

China suspends port fees on US ships for one year

Beijing’s move reciprocates Washington’s pause on maritime penalties and is part of wider effort to stabilise ties after the recent Trump-Xi summit
  • The suspension kicked off on Monday and was accompanied by a pause on sanctions against the US-linked vessels of a South Korean shipbuilder

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

11 Nov 2025
China suspends port fees on US ships for one year
China suspends port fees on US ships for one year
Beijing says it will suspend the fees in order to stabilise bilateral trade and safeguard industrial supply chains

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

11 Nov 2025

China has suspended for one year the collection of port fees on US-flagged vessels, multiple media outlets report. The move comes after Washington agreed to pause punitive measures targeting China’s maritime industry.

Announced by the Ministry of Transport and approved by the State Council, the suspension took effect shortly after midday on Monday.

It followed agreements reached between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at last month’s summit in South Korea, where the leaders also agreed on a reduced tariff rate for Chinese imports to the US and for Beijing to pause its plan to impose new restrictions on rare earths.

[See more: Xi-Trump summit yields results in South Korea]

In addition to the transport ministry’s announcement, the Ministry of Commerce said it was suspending sanctions on US-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha from Monday.

Waiving port fees is intended to stabilise bilateral trade, safeguard industrial supply chains, and enhance cooperation in the maritime and logistics sectors, according to China Daily.

The White House announced on 1 November that it would pause all Section 301 actions against China for one year, citing ongoing negotiations on trade and maritime issues. 

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend