Chinese scientists are using optical computing to rival Nvidia’s chips 

The latest advances are evidence that Washington's bans on sales of advanced technology are backfiring by spurring China to develop its own
  • Researchers say the new parallel optical computing integrated chip, Meteor-1, is comparable to Nvidia’s advanced GPUs, which cannot be exported to China

25 Jun 2025
Prominent Chinese strategist Lu Yongxiang predicts that China will overtake the US technologically by 2035

UPDATED: 25 Jun 2025, 8:30 am

Shanghai scientists have achieved a breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware by developing what the South China Morning Post describes as the “first highly parallel optical computing integrated chip,” capable of using light to perform a multitude of tasks simultaneously. 

Dubbed Meteor-1, the chip achieves a theoretical peak computing power of 2,560 tera-operations per second at 50GHz optical frequency, reportedly indicating real-world performance comparable to Nvidia’s advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) – which rely on electricity, not lightwaves.

The development is particularly significant as US export controls effectively ban Nvidia’s highest performing chips from reaching China, making self-sufficiency in the tech realm a pressing issue for Beijing. Last year, prominent Chinese strategist Lu Yongxiang predicted that China would overtake the US in high-tech and advanced military manufacturing by 2035.

Optical computing, also known as photonics computing, is considered a critical future direction in chip making due to the physical limitations of electronic chips, such as heat build-up. Optical computing relies on numerous separate lightwaves for data processing, storage and communication, which comes with inherent advantages like ultra-high speeds, broad bandwidth, low power consumption and minimal latency.

Meteor-1 was developed by researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. 

“It’s like transforming a single-lane highway into a super highway capable of handling a hundred vehicles in parallel, greatly increasing throughput per unit time without changing the chip hardware,” Han Xilin, an engineer at SIOM, told state media.

