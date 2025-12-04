Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Well, that’s one way to lift the birthrate: China taxes contraceptives

New VAT rules kicking in on 1 January 2026 have been designed to make contraceptives more expensive to buy, ending a 30-year exemption
  • Experts warn the move is unlikely to shift demographics, while social media users worry about rising cases of sexually transmitted diseases

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Dec 2025
Well, that’s one way to lift the birthrate: China taxes contraceptives
Well, that’s one way to lift the birthrate: China taxes contraceptives
Critics warn that more expensive contraception could exacerbate rising HIV infections and other sexually transmitted diseases

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Dec 2025

China will impose a 13-percent value-added tax (VAT) on contraceptive medicines and devices – including condoms – from 1 January, ending a three-decade exemption and marking a major shift in population policy, multiple media outlets report.

The measure forms part of a revised VAT Law adopted in late 2024, which removes tax breaks for birth-control products while exempting services linked to childrearing, elder care and marriage. Authorities say the changes are intended to support family formation as the country’s demographic challenges deepen due to an ageing population.

China’s population has fallen for three consecutive years while its birthrate has been declining for decades, a situation accelerated by the one-child policy (1979-2015). The fertility rate stood at just 1.0 in 2023, well below the 2.1 replacement level. 

[See more: Would you let a robot gestate your baby? This Guangzhou firm says it’s possible]

Beijing has rolled out a range of pro-natal policies in recent years, including cash incentives, expanded childcare options, longer parental leave, programmes promoting so-called “marriage culture” and new rules discouraging non-medically necessary abortions. But analysts say the measures are more symbolic than substantive.

Demographer He Yafu from Beijing’s YuWa Population Research Institute told media they were “unlikely to have much impact on the bigger picture,” though reflected efforts to increase childbirth – which many Chinese consider financially risky in a slowing economy and unstable job market. According to YuWa figures, China is considered a relatively expensive country for parents.

The new VAT policy has sparked debate on social media, with critics warning that more expensive contraception could exacerbate rising HIV infections and other sexually transmitted diseases. Others questioned whether the government’s tax incentives for parenting can overcome entrenched social and financial pressures faced by young adults.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend