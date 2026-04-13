Beijing unveils package of incentives to steady cross-strait ties

The central government has unveiled a package of economic and people‑to‑people incentives following a rare visit by the leader of the main opposition party in Taiwan, saying that it wanted to “enhance the well‑being of compatriots” and steady cross‑strait ties after years of tension.

The measures were announced as Kuomintang (KMT) chair Cheng Li‑wun wrapped up a six‑day trip to the mainland that included a high‑profile meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Cheng described the visit as a “journey for peace,” while Xi told her that people on both sides of the strait belonged to “one family” seeking development and prosperity.

At the heart of the new policy package are steps to restart travel links and trade channels that were curtailed in recent years. The central government said it would work towards the “complete resumption” of normal direct air passenger flights between the island and multiple mainland cities, including Xi’an, Urumqi, Harbin, Kunming and Lanzhou, expanding beyond the current limited network.

It also proposed reinstating a pilot scheme allowing residents of Shanghai and Fujian province to visit Taiwan on individual tourist trips, a programme suspended amid political frictions and the pandemic.

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On the economic front, mainland authorities signalled a relaxation of curbs on a range of Taiwanese goods. The Taiwan Affairs Office said inspection standards would be eased for selected food and fishery imports, with a view to gradually resuming purchases of aquaculture products that had been restricted in recent years.

Authorities also indicated they would permit the broadcast of some Taiwanese television dramas and expand cultural and media exchanges, a nod to the soft‑power dimension of cross‑strait ties.

Politically, the initiative includes a proposal to explore a more regular communication mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the KMT. Supporters say that could provide a more stable channel for managing differences and practical cooperation when official dialogue remains limited.

The central government has stressed that all measures rest on a foundation of opposition to any moves toward Taiwanese independence.