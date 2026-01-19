China’s state-owned enterprises show improved performances over the past five years

China’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) demonstrated an “improved performance” over the past five years, China Daily reports. The outlet cited data released at a recent national conference of local state asset regulators.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021 to 2025), total assets held by SOEs under the state assets supervision system rose to 387 trillion yuan (US$55.5 trillion) – an average annual increase of 10.5 percent.

In the first 11 months of 2025 alone, SOEs supervised by local governments generated value-added output of 6.9 trillion yuan (US$990 million), while fixed-asset investment reached 5.3 trillion yuan (US$760 million).

Zhang Yuzhuo, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council, said this performance had a “direct bearing on the level and quality of the country’s economic and social development.”

The regulator has also stepped up efforts to strengthen governance and transparency within SEOs.

Last week, SASAC disclosed the 2024 remuneration information for the heads of more than 80 centrally administered SOEs – revealing that “several top executives” earned payable annual salaries of slightly less than 1 million yuan (about US$143,500), according to the Global Times.

Under 2014 reforms, SEO executives’ basic annual salaries are generally set at about twice the average wage of on-the-job employees in the previous year. Performance-linked pay is capped at no more than twice the basic salary, while tenure-based incentives are limited to 30 percent of total remuneration.

SASAC vice director Li Zhen noted last year that more than 60 percent of variable pay for central SOE managers was currently linked to their performance.