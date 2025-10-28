China’s industrial profits surged 21.6 percent in September

September saw China’s industrial profits jump 21.6 percent year-on-year – their strongest gain since late 2023. The improvement signals renewed momentum in the country’s manufacturing sector as Beijing’s efforts to curb price wars and promote high-tech industries begin to pay off, multiple media outlets report.

Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed the uptick followed August’s rebound of 20.4 percent year-on-year growth, despite trade tensions with the US. The datapoint covers industrial enterprises with annual revenue above 20 million yuan (US$2.8 million).

For the first nine months of 2025, industrial profits rose by 3.2 percent to total 5.37 trillion yuan – highlighting the significance of the last two months’ performance.

The rebound was largely driven by high-tech manufacturing, where profits surged 26.8 percent between January and September, when compared with the same period last year. The sectors were helped by supportive macroeconomic policies and a low base from the previous year.

Overall manufacturing profits rose 9.9 percent for the same period, while electricity and utilities climbed 10.3 percent. Mining profits, however, plunged 29.3 percent.

September’s consumer prices, meanwhile, slipped 0.3 percent from the same month in 2024.